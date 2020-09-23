July 22, 1997 – September 20, 2020 (age 23)

Shaydon Chance Salvesen (AKA Amanda Moore) age 23, passed away in a tragic car accident on September 20, 2020.

Shaydon was born July 22, 1997 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the second child to Josh and Heidi Salvesen. He attended school in Inkom, Idaho; Preston, Idaho and in 2015 graduated from Grenora High School as an honor student, something he worked hard to accomplish.

His favorite quote was “If idiots could fly, this place would be an airport.” Shaydon then started classes at Williston Community College before returning home to Idaho to be with his family.

Shaydon always loved animals. He had a special connection and bond with them, especially his cat, Echo. He had always had a goal to become a veterinarian, something he was unable to achieve in this life. He recently started his own clothing company Attitude Alterations which was one of his greatest accomplishments.

He is survived by his parents Josh and Heidi Salvesen (Parma, Idaho); brother Tucker Salvesen (Fort Worth, Texas); younger sisters Rylee Salvesen, TaylorAnn Salvesen, Ayla Salvesen, Bay Salvesen, and Cora Salvesen all of Parma, Idaho. Grandparents Jim Rowberry (Idaho Falls, Idaho), Wendy (Lance) Castleberry (Granbury, Texas), Ron and Peggy Salvesen (Meridian, Idaho) and great-grandmother Jeanie Stocks (Granbury, Texas)

Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00am in the Horsley Funeral Home, 570 North Meadowview Drive, Arimo, Idaho. Friends and Family may call at the funeral home on Friday 10:00 – 11:00am. Burial will follow in the Downey Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.