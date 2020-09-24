1,198 positive COVID cases is a new 1-day record in Utah

On Thursday the Utah Department of Health reported 1,198 new coronavirus cases which is a new one-day record in Utah, surpassing the 1,117 cases recorded Friday.

The state reported 47 percent of the new cases are from Utah County where 20 percent of the state’s population lives.

Ironically, on Thursday Utah County’s rolling seven-day average of new cases was at 401, the average Gov. Gary Herbert set for the entire state several weeks ago.

The state’s current seven-day rolling average grew Thursday to 916 new positives a day. On Thursday the rate of positive tests was at 14.2 percent, tying the previous record.

Also Thursday, a sharp rise in hospitalizations continued with 188 patients now admitted. Those number have continued to increase the last two weeks. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations are 3,619.

A coronavirus death rate of less than one percent is one of the key metrics in the state’s plan and Thursday it remained at 0.7 percent.

Thursday’s new numbers from the Bear River Health Department include 34 new cases in the district, 24 in Cache County, and 10 in Box Elder County.

There have been 3,223 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,659 in Cache County, 547 in Box Elder County and 17 in Rich County. Tuesday Rich County became the 14th county moved to “green.”

Of the positives in the district, 2,635 are considered “recovered”. There are three patients from Cache County hospitalized in the district.

Also, the total number of positive cases detected since early-March has grown to 65,921. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March, 52,357 are considered recovered.

The have been 444 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is the same as Wednesday.

As of Thursday 784,975 tests have been administered in the six months of the pandemic.

The most recent Idaho report shows 38,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 454 COVID deaths in the state with 101 positive tests in Franklin County, 39 positives in Bear Lake County and 23 in Oneida County.