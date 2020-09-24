February 20, 1920 – September 22, 2020 (age 100)

Allen C “Ace” Christensen, 100, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Tremonton, Utah at Our House Assisted Living.

He was born February 20, 1920 to Parley William and Margaret Hunsaker Christensen in Elwood, Utah. He was the second to youngest of 8 siblings and often went by A.C. or “Ace” to those who knew him.

He graduated from LDS Seminary in 1938 and Bear River High in 1939. After High School, he moved to Wendover Nevada. He joined the Army Air Corp on September 3, 1940 and little did he know, he would spend 3.5 years as a prisoner of war in the Philippines and Japan.

On August 19, 1946 Ace asked his sweetheart Doris Farnsworth to marry him. They were married for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on May 21, 1947. They were blessed with two children, Timothy Jay, and Rebecca (“Becki”).

A.C. was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings from home teacher to Bishop of Elwood Ward. In 1987, he and Doris served a mission to share the gospel with the people in Osaka, Japan. A.C. had a strong faith in the gospel and served as an example to his family, friends, and community through his faith and service.

A.C. was a man of many talents and worked several different jobs throughout his 100 years. He ran a mink farm business, owned a beauty parlor, and ran a small farm. He worked for the United States Postal Service as clerk and then a rural carrier for 36 years. He drove school bus for the Box Elder County School district for 13 years. He helped facilitate the Box Elder County Fair and Rodeo as well as many Elwood Town 4th of July Celebrations. He also designed and helped facilitate the creation of the Tremonton Veterans Memorial in Midland Square.

When he was not working, A.C. enjoyed dancing with Doris on Saturday nights or spending time working in the yard. He and Doris loved to sing together and shared this talent with many in the community. He loved the company of people, and enjoyed sharing conversations, reminiscing, and telling stories. He also enjoyed spending time with his grand children and great-grandchildren: supporting them at piano recitals, daddy daughter dates, baseball games, dance recitals, and celebrating their achievements. He entertained them with his silly songs and his fun spirit.

He is survived by his son, Timothy Jay (Margaret); son-in-law, Ross Barnes (Becki); 6 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one sister: Barbara Birmingham, 102, of Nyssa, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris; his daughter Becki, his parents, and 7 siblings.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:00 – 10:30am. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

A live stream of the service may be found by clicking here.

Interment in the Elwood Town Cemetery. The family suggests the wearing of masks and proper social distancing.

Our family would like to especially thank the staff at the Our House Assisted Living for laughing, crying, and helping our grandpa through the last 7 years. He loved each of you as part of his family.

