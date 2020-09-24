Carma LaRee Goldsberry Braegger 88, passed away and returned into the loving arms of her Eternal Companion Glenn G. Braegger on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

LaRee was born in Tremonton, Utah on September 26, 1931 a daughter of Clarence Richard Bradshaw Goldsberry and Elda DeNora Olsen Goldsberry.

She lived in Tremonton, Bear River and Willard. LaRee attended Box Elder High School.

LaRee married Glenn George Braegger on September 1, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served in Primary, Relief Society, Ogden Temple, Washington DC Temple Mission and in the Brigham City Temple.

LaRee enjoyed gardening. She had a green thumb and could grow anything. LaRee loved knitting, baking and sewing. She made a quilt for each of her grandchildren when they got married.

LaRee loved going out to lunch and some of her favorite places to eat were Maddox, Chuck-O-Rama, Ogden Pizzeria and The Greenery.

Surviving are her children: Randy G. (Cheryl), Kirk G. (Pam), B. Terry (Debbie), Jodi Holmes, Rebecca (Alan) Pedersen, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, brother Reid (Sherry) Goldsberry and sister-in-law Glenda Goldsberry.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn, brother DeWayne Goldsberry and son-in-law Bruce Holmes.

Special thanks to Applegate Hospice for all their loving care to Mom.

Private family services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Willard 4th Ward Chapel, 80 North 100 West, Willard, Utah.

A live stream of the service can be viewed here at 11:00am.

Due to COVID-19 the family asks to please wear masks and follow social distancing.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.