Carole Janae Boettner, age 52 of Preston, Idaho left this earth unexpectedly on September 19,2020.

She was born on March 14, 1968 in Murray, Utah to Keith John Larsen and Janae Evans Larsen. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She married David John Boettner on February 29, 2004 in Preston, Idaho. They shared a wonderful life together. They were inseparable and if you saw one you saw them both. They spent many hours on the kitchen floor dancing the night away.

Between them they were blessed with 6 children. Brandalee (Chance) Williams of Nibley, Utah; Jareth (Tabatha) Christensen of Preston Idaho; David Boettner Jr. of Sheridon, Oregon; Danielle (Cris) Irribarra of Nibley, Utah; Josh (Shelbee) Boettner of Garland, Utah; Crystal (Critter) Chavez of Logan, Utah; and 13 grandchildren who know her as Nana. She was also blessed to be reunited with her sister Susan (Dave) Delgado.

She grew up with many cousins and developed a love for riding horses. Just like her Mother Janae did. In fact, when her and Dave started dating, she showed up at his home on the back of a horse. She loved to read and did so daily without fail and she has quite of library of books she has read. Not to mention the books she has accumulated on her kindle. She also had a love for music and could tell you all about the bands she listened too. Right down to each musician and their families.

She loved to take the boat out and fish. Dave and Carole would stay out on the lake until she was ready to stop which would be nightfall if Dave didn’t head for shore. She had many bragging rights as she often beat Dave at first, biggest and most.

She also loved bowling which she did from a small child until a few years ago when she had surgery. She loved the ladies she bowled with and the fun filled bowling tournaments they would go too. Even after she couldn’t bowl anymore the ladies; Aunt Berna Dee, Linda B. and Linda M. would have monthly dinner dates to keep up on each other and share memories and laughs.

She had recently become quite the experimental cook and had fun trying many new things. She would print out recipes and tweak them the way she felt they would be better and most of her dishes were delicious. She spent years collecting unicorns which she recently began sharing with her granddaughter BrookeLynn. She loved hoarding plants and taking care of flowerbeds which she built by hand. She loved wood working and building such things as shelves and flower boxes.

She loved the family get together at Christmas when Santa would show up with gifts for the kids and watching, their excitement upon his arrival. She was accident prone and would always have some sort of bruise or scrape. Her most recent excursion was a broken wrist which led to incredible amount of bonding time with her husband, Dave, while he took care of her, including washing and braiding her hair.

Her biggest love was her family. She enjoyed the backyard barbecues and kids camping in the back yard. She loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren and the friends that would show up to play. She loved getting rowdy by the fires or dancing in the kitchen with the kids. She loved playing yard darts with the kids and showing her skills. She had a great love for her neighbors Jeremy, Steph and Liam.

She was very accepting and supportive but would definitely let you know if she thought you were being stupid. She loved music loud. And she loved her family immensely!

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00am at the Preston Elks Lodge, 1229 North 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Wednesday from 10:00 – 10:45am at the Elks Lodge. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.