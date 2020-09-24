Green Canyon dominates Mountain Crest 5-0 in girls tennis (photo gallery included)

HYRUM – The Green Canyon girls tennis team dominated the Mountain Crest Mustangs 5 matches to 0 on Thursday. Green Canyon was led by the commanding duo of Olilvia Phillips and Alice Wilkinson who surrendered only two games. The Green Canyon 1st Doubles defeated Brooke Taylor and Kate Hardy 6-2, 6-0. The Wolves’ 2nd Doubles team of Maren McKenna and Kate Anderson defeated Mountain Crest’s Reagan Taylor and Abbie Murray in a close, hard-fought 7-5, 7-6 (4).

The first set between 1st Singles Alli Phillips and Rachel Powell went the distance with Phillips eventually winning 7-6. Then Phillips locked in and defeated Powell 6-2 in the second set. In 2nd Singles, Halle Kendrick dispatched Brooklyn Robbins 6-4, 6-2.

Besides Taylor and Murray in the 2nd Doubles match, Sydney Nielsen was Mountain Crest’s best chance for a win, defeating Ava Checketts in the second set, evening the score 1-1. Checketts and Nielsen battled in the third set, but Checketts eventually won 7-5, winning the match two sets to one.

See a photo gallery of Thursday’s matches between Green Canyon and Mountain Crest below. Photos are by Tina Lerohl. Additional information about Tina’s work (or inquiries about purchasing her photos) can be found at tlcreations.photoreflect.com.