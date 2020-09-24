After almost three and one-half years apart, Alma Laron Kunz has been reunited with the love of his life. He slipped away quietly on the morning of September 23, 2020.

Laron loved life. He relished golfing, fishing, traveling, and his family. Dad loved to play Hand and Foot, Gin Rummy, Pinnacle and other card games. Toward the end of his life, he enjoyed watching old movies and making recommendations of what to watch to his children.

Everyone who knew him experienced his sense of humor. Dad enjoyed telling jokes. Although his jokes were not always funny, anyone listening had to laugh because of the joy he got as he approached the punchline. Dad was a great storyteller. Many classics came to life through his skilled oration. Always ready with an infectious smile and laugh, Laron quickly made those around him a friend.

Born at the home of an aunt in Driggs, Idaho on October 27, 1929 to Alma Abel and Mary Grover, Laron joined three older siblings. Bruce, Donna, Janette, Laron, Ross, and Lyle enjoyed the time they spent together growing up at the base of the mountains in Cedron and Driggs, Idaho. His love of nature and especially of Teton Valley stayed with him throughout his 90 years.

He left the valley to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western States Mission. That was the beginning of faithful service in many capacities for the Savior. Dad especially loved working in the temple where he served for many years. He shared his testimony with his children, grandchildren and great-grand children both through his words and his actions.

Education was important to Dad. After graduating from high school, he attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He graduated with an accounting degree. He later passed his CPA tests. BYU stayed an important part of his life. He was a devoted fan of the Cougars throughout his life.

Laron met LaRane Nielson on a blind date while attending BYU. After a year of dating, they were sealed for time and eternity in the Manti Temple on April 17, 1953. Laron and LaRane became parents of four children: Michael (Belinda), Mary (Nick), Melinda (Layne) and McKay (Linda). Dad and Mom worked hard to provide for the family and to give us a memorable childhood spent playing board games, camping, fishing, visiting family and traveling. Of course, we all spent time on the golf-course learning to “address the ball” to “keep that arm straight” and to “keep our heads down” and “follow through”.

Dad’s influence will remain for years to come through his four children, thirteen grandchildren, and forty-four great-grandchildren. We are all better for having spent years in his arms and learning on his knee. We love you, Dad. We will miss you.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

