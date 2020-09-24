Logan man arrested for allegedly hitting woman with his car during domestic dispute

Booking photo for Joshua E. Johns (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 30-year-old Logan man is behind bars accused of hitting a woman with his car. Joshua E. Johns was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a local hotel on report of a domestic dispute, Sept. 13. The alleged victim claimed Johns had intentionally drove his car into her vehicle because he was angry.

The woman explained how they had agreed to meet at the hotel to exchange some property. Johns wanted to conduct the trade in the back of the hotel but the victim insisted on doing it in the front, causing him to become angry.

The victim told officers, she was in her car when Johns rammed it with his vehicle and then drove off. A witness was standing next to the car and said the impact was hard enough to move it.

Police reviewed video footage from the hotel. It allegedly showed Johns aiming his car towards the victim’s and accelerating.

The crash caused more than $1,500 in damage.

Officers report the victim previously had filed a protective order against Johns. Several times in August he had threatened and assaulted her.

Johns was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and eight other misdemeanors.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Johns to be held in jail without bail and appear again in court next week.

