Mary Margaret Perry Morgan

On Sunday, September 20,2020, Mary Morgan, loving wife and mother, returned to our Heavenly Father at the age of 76.

Mary was born on December 10, 1943 in Brigham City, Utah, to Myrl Dean “MD” Perry and Margaret (Hess) Perry.

She married young and had a family that brought her as much joy as she brought them.

Throughout her life, she served in the church in addition to those around her and kept herself busy with her many hobbies and talents. She particularly loved gardening, cooking, canning, sewing, and childcare. Her kids still crave the many things she used to can, such as taco sauce, tomato soup, and peaches.

She was preceded in death by her parents, MD and Margaret Perry; her husband, Vaughn LaVere Morgan; and her oldest son, Robert Scott Morgan.

She is survived by her son Jeffery LaVere Morgan and wife Jacque with their girls Mackenzie, Mallory Tolbert (husband Brandon), Marissa Hercules (husband Remington), Madison, and Macey; and daughter Jennifer Sue Neale, husband Bruce, and children Braeden (wife Natalie), Rael, and Eli. Her brothers and sisters will greatly miss her: Michael Perry (wife Mary), Marcia Perry Burbank (husband Randy), and Melanie Perry Alexander (husband Dee).

The family viewing will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:45am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah with a Graveside Service beginning at 10:30am at the Deweyville Cemetery.

She will be laid to rest in Deweyville, Utah beside her eternal partner of 46 years on earth, Vaughn Morgan, and her eldest son, Robert, who spent only 11 short years on earth.

A live stream of the service can be viewed by clicking here.

The family requests that those attending follow social distancing guidelines and masks, as recommended by the CDC.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Perpetual Education Fund or to COVID-19 relief.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.