New trail near the mouth of Blacksmith Fork Canyon to be unveiled

HYRUM — Residents in Logan have been enjoying a connected trail system in which, to quote a caller last week, “you can literally ride a bike for miles now in Logan without once being on a roadway.” And it’s not something exclusive to Logan and it can be attributed to a multi-year effort of coordination, planning, funding and more through Cache County working with local cities and the state to coordinate an overall trail system.

Next Wednesday, Sept 30th at 11 a.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held near the gravel pit on the south side of Blacksmith Fork Canyon road on a new trail. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, new county trails planner Carly Lansche said trail planning takes a lot of coordination between different entities.

“We have to coordinate with the cities, the utility companies, with grant funding sources and political wills…it’s actually pretty complex to get a trail into the ground and to do it legally. So it takes a lot of time and patience and perseverance and definitely planning ahead,” she explained.

She said the new trail in Blacksmith Fork Canyon will be safer for pedestrians and hikers.

“In the past there’s been on Highway 101…no really comfortable shoulder. I mean road cyclists will get on it…and they’ll go up the canyon and have a great time. But for a Mom with a stroller who lives up in the neighborhood in Hyrum that wants to get down to the river, she’s dependent on getting into a car and driving down there because it’s been really unsafe and more of a barrier than anything else in the past.”

Lansche said the new canyon connector trail is a shared use asphalt path and it’s separated above the road and helps to facilitate that connection to the mouth of the canyon. For more information on trails visit https://trails.cachecounty.org/.