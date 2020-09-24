Recognition for increased service needs for local family organizations

LOGAN — In the House District 4 race, a candidate and incumbent in that race is current Utah House representative Dan Johnson. He appeared on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday and acknowledged that his schedule in the legislature has been full.

“Many different things are taking up my time, but I will tell you, education is one, infrastructure and how that impacts us here in Cache Valley, especially with road development. Then just building out and maintaining green space and all that (are) local issues, and then a really big one for me is health care and social services. Another one that has come to the forefront for us is public safety,” he said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Johnson said, locally, organizations such as CAPSA and The Family Place do an incredible job.

“We have non-profits here in Cache Valley, behind the scenes that do an incredible job of dealing with families and kids who are in crisis. That’s like The Family Place or it’s like CAPSA, and people do not realize how much those numbers have increased in terms of their need to provide services.”

Johnson said a media event will be held on October 7th at 10:30 a.m. in the Logan City offices to talk about what funding these organizations have received and the burden of services that have increased this year. Johnson is being challenged by Mary DaSilva, who was a guest earlier this week on For the People.