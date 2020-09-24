Ryan Jerald Stuart, 33, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Murray, Utah.

He was born on August 12, 1987 to Pamela and Michael Stuart. Ryan was raised in Roosevelt, Utah where he attended Union High school.

He graduated from Utah Valley University with a Bachelors of Science in Digital Media and worked doing graphic design and illustration.

He had a great love for comic books and superheroes, and enjoyed watching any new superhero movie. He spent a lot of time working on his own art projects and spending time with family.

He will be missed by his parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his aunt Wendy Petersen, grandfather Jerald Petersen, and grandfather Lamont Stuart.

Funeral services for Ryan will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Fielding Stake Center, 4375 West 15600 North Fielding, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:30am. Interment will take place in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, 175 East 1200 South Elwood, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.