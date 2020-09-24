Tanker crash spills 6000 gallons of fuel south of Bear Lake

Fuel tanker rollover south of Randolf, Sept. 24, 2020 (Courtesy: Utah Department of Transportation)

RICH COUNTY — A man was flown to a hospital in critical condition after the semi-truck he was driving rolled south of Bear Lake. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon near Randolf.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers report the gasoline tanker was travelling southbound on SR-16. Near milepost 19, the truck swerved off the roadway and rolled.

The truck’s driver sustained critical injuries. He was treated by paramedics on scene and transported by helicopter to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Troopers report an estimated 6000 gallons of fuel spilled from the tanker.

Hazmat crews were dispatched to the crash to assist cleaning up the fuel spill.

A portion of SR-16 was closed, while crews treated the driver and cleaned up the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

