1,411 new coronavirus cases Friday; another new daily record for Utah

Utah’s 70 COVID testing locations across state for the first time conducted more than 10,000 tests the last 24 hours and 1,411 of them were positive for the coronavirus.

The 10,242 tests administered is a one-day record as are the 1,411 new infections.

The Utah Department of Health issued a statement regarding the spiking case counts.

“Testing is a critical component of our response and helps us understand the spread of the virus in our communities,” the statement reads. “Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can and should get tested.

“Unfortunately, today we also see a record number of new cases being reported which has primarily been driven by an increase in cases among young people. We expect these increases will also spill over to other age groups and the data indicates this is starting to happen.”

The state’s current seven-day rolling average grew Friday day to 960 new positives a day. The rate of positive tests also grew to 14.0 percent, just short of the previous record.

Also Friday, the recent sharp rise in hospitalizations slipped from 188 to 184 patients now admitted. Those numbers had continued to increase the last two weeks. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations are 3,668.

Friday’s new numbers from the Bear River Health Department include 40 new cases in the district, 36 in Cache County, three in Box Elder County and one in Rich County.

There have been 3,263 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District: 2,695 in Cache County, 550 in Box Elder County and 18 in Rich County.

Of the positives in the district, 2,638 are considered “recovered”. There are three patients from Cache County hospitalized in the district.

Also, the total number of positive cases detected since early-March has grown to 68,530. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March, 53,360 are considered recovered. A total of 795,217 tests have been administered since March.

There have been 448 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is four more than Thursday.

The most recent Idaho report shows 39,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 457 COVID deaths with 104 positive tests in Franklin County, 41 positives in Bear Lake County and 24 in Oneida County.