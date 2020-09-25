January 20, 1920 – September 23, 2020 (age 100)

Annabel Dayley Spencer, 100, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

She was the sixth child born to J. Newell Dayley and Viola Bates Dayley, in Churchill, Idaho, on January 20,1920.

Being a farmer’s daughter, her growing up years were spent on the Idaho farmlands. She developed a love for music at a very early age. She spent much of her spare time singing and performing.

After high school, she left Idaho to attend Utah State University. Annabel was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, the Spurs, the Sponsors and a traveling singing group.

While at USU, she met her sweetheart and companion of 59 years, J. Bennion Spencer. They were married in the Logan Temple in May of 1941. Benny passed away in 2000.

In 1944, Annabel and her daughter Marilyn returned to Oakley for two years while Benny served overseas in the military. Upon his return from Korea, they moved back to Logan and bought their home on the east bench just above USU, where she lived until the day she died.

Annabel always made her home a beautiful and a comfortable gathering place. She was creative, artistic and had a special talent for flower gardening.

Her hobbies include making candy, reading, sewing, learning, history and traveling. She visited many states and parts of Europe.

Annabel was always active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various positions. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, belonged to several literary groups, and enjoyed spending time with her many dear friends. Her family has been her number one priority and she loved being with them.

She was blessed with three children; Marilyn (Rod) Petersen, (deceased) Jay Spencer, and Jan (Ted) Nyman. She has 16 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Annabel was a very gracious and caring person who is adored by her family and loved by all that knew her.

Funeral services will be under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Logan Hillcrest 2nd Ward Chapel, 875 North 1500 East, Logan. There will be no public viewing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.