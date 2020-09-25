Bardee (Stuart) Southwick, 85, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

She was born in Malad, Idaho, on August 12, 1935, to Daniel and Pearl Stuart.

When she was six years old, her family moved to Ogden, Utah. She enjoyed living in Bonneville Park and met her best friend, Gloria Taylor there. They have continued to stay in touch with each other. Bardee enjoyed spending time with her siblings. She learned to sew and became very resourceful as a young lady sewing many of the skirts that she wore to school and other activities.

She was introduced to and fell in love with David Southwick. They were married on October 24, 1953. After a short time, they moved to Southern California.

In 1973 they decided to leave the busy life and move the family to Idaho Falls. They purchased a property large enough to raise chickens, have fruit trees, berry bushes, and a large garden. Bardee enjoyed canning fruits, vegetables, pickles, jams, jellies, and juice. Everything she did was to perfection.

Bardee was a wonderful cook. Holidays were filled with wonderful meals and homemade desserts that included cookies, candies, and pies. The family favorite was huckleberry pie with huckleberries picked in the local mountains. She loved to sew and crochet. She made beautiful afghans for her family.

Dave and Bardee loved to camp and fish with their family. Some of her favorite memories came from these outings.

She worked for many years at the Idaho Falls Hospital. Upon retiring, Dave and Bardee purchased a Park Model and spent the winter months in the warm weather of Mesquite, Nevada. She treasured her time with her siblings, they were her best friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl (Hughes) Stuart; her father, Daniel Stuart; four brothers and one sister; her husband, David J Southwick; and her infant daughter, Holly Ann Southwick.

She is survived by her sweet sister, Deloris Holley; her children, Vicki Southwick, David (Mary) Southwick, Peggy (Doug) Weeks, Joan (Russell) Johnson; twelve grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

Interment will be in Malad, Idaho, where a private family service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

As a family, we are grateful to the individuals who provided loving care for her, including Rocky Mountain Diabetes, Solace Hospice Care, and The Gables Assisted Living.

