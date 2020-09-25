James Richard Mollett Senior

Written by Obituaries
September 25, 2020
April 2, 1939 ~ September 19, 2020 (age 81)

James Richard Mollett Senior was born April 2, 1939. Died at EIRMC Hospital in Idaho Falls on September 19 , 2020.

He has 10 children and many grandchildren. He is married to Dorothy Burnham.

He was in the Army for 7 years and served in Vietnam while in the service of his country.

He loved his family and his step-children. He was a very kind and loving husband and friend. He loved all creatures great and small, especially his horses and his wonderful dogs.

Because of the virus we will have a family service.

He died because of complications of COVID-19.

God Bless him forever.

Paul councils: Stand Fast in the faith; let all things be done with charity.  Chapter 16.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.