James Richard Mollett Senior was born April 2, 1939. Died at EIRMC Hospital in Idaho Falls on September 19 , 2020.

He has 10 children and many grandchildren. He is married to Dorothy Burnham.

He was in the Army for 7 years and served in Vietnam while in the service of his country.

He loved his family and his step-children. He was a very kind and loving husband and friend. He loved all creatures great and small, especially his horses and his wonderful dogs.

Because of the virus we will have a family service.

He died because of complications of COVID-19.

God Bless him forever.

Paul councils: Stand Fast in the faith; let all things be done with charity. Chapter 16.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.