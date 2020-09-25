LETTER: Letter to Legislature to call Special Session and end Unconstitutional Emergency Shutdown

Local, State, & Federal Representatives –

As involved parents and concerned citizens we implore you to change the narrative in Utah. We are happy to homeschool our 7 (year old) because of the fear at today’s schools (not to mention the ongoing federal requirements and socialist indoctrination that has been occurring for years), but the shutdowns have forced neighborhoods to move indoors. As an only child our daughter is already showing signs of depression and anxiety because most of her friends are being forced to stay away from each other. And it has been proven by multiple sources that kids have almost no chance of getting or transmitting CV.

Please stop the fear and spread freedom instead.

I am appalled you have not stepped up for your constituents–the people of Utah–and called a Special Session to END the State of Emergency. Herbert is going to continue his power grab for more Federal money if YOU do not do something. We do not want more Federal money and more Federal strings attached to our state. I don’t understand how the supposedly conservative House continues to support the liberal-based shutdowns. Follow the lead of South Dakota and keep our state open. Follow the US Constitution and work for the people, not for access into Herbert’s Good Ole Boys Club ($2,500/plate parties this summer where NO social distancing occurred and where masks were discarded like a rag… Are you kidding me?).

Utah is not happy with how Herbert/Cox are handling CV restrictions for a virus with a Utah 0.00033% fatality rate. Every year around 1% of the population already dies without any help from lockdown-induced depression suicides, mask-induced infections, or Corona. Yes, every death is tragic–but eliminating a virus is impossible. We must learn to live with it instead. We cannot keep going down the path we are on; it leads only to more deaths than we have seen before and our economy tanking.

YOU have the power to stop Herbert’s unconstitutional extensions of the State of Emergency thru Utah Constitution Code Title 53 Chapter 2a Part 2 Section “State of Emergency” https://le.utah.gov/xcode/ Title53/Chapter2a/53-2a-S206. html.

PLEASE come together in a Special Session (and SOON!) to vote NO on the current emergency, and to stop any future ones from being called. I will not vote for any legislators who do not support ending the emergency shutdowns. There are bigger players at war with the people of America. The sooner you step up and follow the principles of Freedom and Morality (it is IMMORAL to require masks of everyone, especially our kids), then the sooner we can unabashedly use our God-given Liberties to provide for our families and save small businesses.

God Bless America,

Ashley S. Baker, MPC

