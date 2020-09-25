Logan man arrested on suspicion of molesting 2 teen girls

Booking photo for Lee E. Poorte (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 62-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of molesting two teenage girls. Lee E. Poorte was booked Thursday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies received a report earlier in the day after a 13-year-old girl claimed being inappropriately touched by Poorte multiple times. The alleged victim reported the touching had occurred both over and under her clothing during the past couple years.

The alleged victim was interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center.

The girl also showed investigators a text message she said Poorte had sent to her earlier in the week. In it he apologized for touching and betraying her trust.

Investigators later spoke to a second female who is now 18-years-old. She also reported being groped and molested by Poorte hundreds of times when she was younger.

The second alleged victim also received a similar text message recently from Poorte. He apologized and blamed his actions on his “own insecurities.”

Deputies contacted Poorte at his residence and took him into custody for questioning. He admitted to touching both girls for his “own gratification.”

Jail booking records show Poorte was booked into jail on suspicion of felony sexual abuse of a child and forcible sexual abuse. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

