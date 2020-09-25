October 23, 1936 – September 19, 2020 (age 83)

On September 19, 2020 Merle Murphy passed away in the home of her son in Mendon, Utah. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her son Mark Moore, his children Zac Moore and Chelsey Bishop, and five great-grandchildren.

Merle was born on October 23, 1936 in Salt Lake City to William and Alice Johnson. She was married to Melvin Moore whom she later divorced and remarried John Richard Murphy.

She has traveled and lived in many states during her lifetime. She loved to collect all different types of rocks and shared this love with her grandchildren. She loved painting, gardening, and collecting frogs.

We were blessed to be able to have weekly family dinners on Sunday with her for the last few years of her life. We were so lucky to have her in our lives and she will be greatly missed. She has had an impact on everyone who was fortunate enough to know her or to be able to call her family.

Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Alice Johnson, husband John (Dick) Murphy, sister Wilma (Frank) Fountain, and daughter Melinda.

She is also survived by her sister, Janet. As per her wishes, she will be laid to rest in Salmon Idaho.

“I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even in death they continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love” – Leo Busc

