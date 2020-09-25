Top deputies honored during Cache County Council meeting

Cache County Sheriff's Administration standing with 2020 award recipients. ~ Governor's Twenty: Deputy Hopkins & Deputy Ricks ~ Outstanding Achievement, Jail: Deputy Yahne ~ Outstanding Achievement, Patrol: Sgt. Tanner ~ Outstanding Achievement, Support Services: Sgt. Astle ~ Citizen's Award of Appreciation: Pastor Don Woody ~ Lifesaving Award: Deputies Smith, Moake, Workman, Merrill, Carver, Spence, Ballard, Peery, Byington, and Hopkins ~ Deputy of the Year, Jail: Deputy Francis ~ Deputy of the Year, Patrol: Deputy Chesnut

CACHE COUNTY – During their regular meeting Tuesday, members of the Cache County Council honored some of the county’s most outstanding law enforcers.

Sheriff Chad Jensen introduced 17 of his deputies and cited their most recent accomplishments.

The award for outstanding achievement in the Jail Division went to Deputy Yahne. He was credited with spearheading 90 percent of all jail cell searches during his duty shifts and with mentoring and training fellow deputies on control room procedures.

Within the Patrol Division, Sergeant Tanner was cited for outstanding achievement for his leadership during a domestic call on June 1, 2019 that resulted in interaction with an armed, suicidal resident.

The award for outstanding achievement in the Support Services Division went to Sergeant Astle. He was cited for exemplary leadership during search and rescue operations for a missing five-year-old child in May 2019.

Deputy Francis was recognized as “Deputy of the Year” within the department’s Jail Division for his support of an individual who was in emotional jeopardy.

Within the Patrol Division, Deputy Chesnut was cited as “Deputy of the Year” for his role in the apprehension of a suspect in the death of the child in May 2019.

Deputies Ricks and Hopkins were also named as recipients of the “2019 Governor’s Top Twenty Award” from the Utah Peace Officers Association in recognition of their outstanding shooting skills.

Ten deputies received prestigious ribbons in recognition of their exemplary efforts to save lives during the performance of their duties.

Deputy Byington received the “Lifesaving Award” for performing the Heimlich Maneuver on a choking jail inmate on Jan. 26, 2020.

Deputy Hopkins received the same award for successfully performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on a drug overdose victim in Nibley until emergency medical technicians arrived on Feb. 6, 2020.

Eight Deputies Smith, Moake, Workman, Merrill, Carver, Spence, Ballard, and Peery, in the Jail Division were honored for joint lifesaving efforts in thwarting two suicide attempts by jail inmates on Aug. 20 2019 and Feb. 23, 2020.

Finally, Sheriff Jensen presented Don Woody, the pastor of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hyrum, with the “Citizen’s Award of Appreciation” for his volunteer efforts as the chaplain for the Sheriff’s Office.

