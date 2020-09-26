Bothwell is the location of this year’s pesticide disposal site

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is setting up dump sites for farmers and licensed professionals to safely dispose of dangerous chemicals it is also open to the public.

BOTHWELL – The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is holding their annual waste pesticide collection events at three locations in the state during the month of October.

The closest one to Cache Valley is in Bothwell and it will be held on Oct. 6, from 9:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Utah Department of Transportation Maintenance Station located at 8769 W. 1200 N. in Bothwell.

The events were organized for farmers and licensed professionals to safely dispose of dangerous chemicals it is also open to the public.

UDAF officials said in a press release it would be helpful if people would register beforehand at: https://ag.utah.gov/pesticidedisposal/, but if people show up with pesticides in hand, they will not be turned away.

Improper storage and disposal of pesticides and other harmful chemicals is a serious health and environmental concern.

Waste pesticides include products that are expired, degraded, banned by EPA or otherwise considered unusable.

Last year 26 tons of potentially hazardous waste pesticides were collected and disposed of properly at UDAF’s collection events.

October 8 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Salt Lake City UDOT Maintenance Station located 1950 S. 500 W.

October 13 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Richfield UDOT Maintenance Station 2388 S. Industrial Park Rd.