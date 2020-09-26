Local cities to receive federal grants and loans for water and wastewater projects

The cities of Lewiston and Millville are slated to receive more than $19 million in federal grants and loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program.

The financial assistance to the cities of Lewiston and Millville was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday as part of a $34 million package of grants and loans to five Utah communities.

The federal dollars are earmarked for two separate projects in Lewiston, according to USDA officials.

The first of those is an upgrade to the city’s culinary water system, funded with an $8.2 million loan and a $400,000 grant. That project will provide improved service to residents by replacing deteriorating components of the city’s water system and improving water flow.

The second project will upgrade Lewiston’s aging wastewater system to improve its functioning and meet state environmental quality standards. That work will be funded with a $2.05 million federal loan and a $483,000 grant.

Millville is slated to receive a $5 million loan and $2.9 million in grant funding to install a wastewater collection system. That assistance is intended to promote city growth by eliminating residents’ dependence on septic tanks. Millville received federal assistance in August to help construct a new well.

Other Utah communities that will benefit from the newly announced federal financial assistance are Garland in Box Elder County, Aurora in Sevier County and Pleasant Grove in Sanpete County.

According to the USDA website, the federal agency provides loans and grants to rural communities to expand economic opportunities and job growth.