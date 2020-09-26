Woman arrested for trying to pass phony currency

Booking photo for Ana A. Martinez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old woman is in jail on suspicion of trying to pass counterfeit money at two local businesses.

Ana A. Martinez was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday night.

According to an arrest report, deputies were called to a fast food restaurant in Hyrum earlier in the afternoon after Martinez allegedly tried to pay for her food with $120 of counterfeit currency. Employees suspected the money was phony and stalled her food order until law enforcement could arrive.

Deputies questioned Martinez, who allegedly admitted to knowing the money was counterfeit. She had $421 worth of fake bills in her possession that she claimed to have stolen from someone in Las Vegas.

Martinez also claimed to using counterfeit bills at a nearby convenience store.

Deputies contacted the store and reviewed their security camera footage. It showed a woman matching Martinez’s description using a fake $20 to buy beer.

The clerk was able to recall Martinez entering the gas station. They claimed she hesitated slightly before handing them the counterfeit bill.

Jail records show Martinez was booked on suspicion of money laundering, forgery and theft by deception. She is being held on $30,000 and will likely be arraigned on formal charges Monday.

