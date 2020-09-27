Democrats show the flag Saturday in Logan

Mary Dasilva, the Democratic candidate for Utah House District 4, chatted with voters during a meet and greet event at the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Saturday.

LOGAN – Democratic candidates for local elective offices were out in force Saturday in Logan.

The candidates met with a handful of supporters in front of the steps of the Cache County Historic Courthouse.

Representing his grass-roots campaign to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress, Darren Parry of Providence was handing out yard signs and tee-shirts.

Parry was joined by fellow candidates Nancy Huntly, Mary DaSilva, Lauren Abell and Adam Tripp.

Huntly, a Utah State University professor, is running against local businessman Chris Wilson to represent Senate District 25 in the Utah Legislature.

DaSilva, a medical professional with experience in the fields of disease surveillance and infection prevention, is seeking to replace incumbent Dan Johnson as the representative of House District 4 in the Utah Legislature.

Tripp, a Logan real estate agent, is running against incumbent Karl Ward for the Logan 1 seat on the Cache County Council.

Abell is seeking to replace incumbent Casey Snider as the representative of House District 5 in the Utah Legislature.

Karina Brown of Nibley was also at the meet and greet event, representing her partnership with Chris Peterson of Salt Lake City as candidates in the gubernatorial race against Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and state Sen. Deidre Henderson.

Although not present in Logan, signs festooned across the courthouse lawn also supported the candidacy of Greg Skordas against incumbent Attorney General Sean Reyes.

There was even a single, lonely “Biden/Harris” sign included in the Democrat’s display.