Putna helps Real Salt Lake keep pace with Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna (51) make a save while Minnesota United midfielder Marlon Hairston (94) and Real Salt Lake defender Marco Silva collide during the second half of a MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Putna made seven saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Minnesota United on Sunday night.

Putna denied a pair of on-point shot attempts by Emmanuel Reynoso early in the second half. Real Salt Lake was shut out for the sixth time this season, four of them draws.

Minnesota (5-5-4) maintained a point advantage over Real Salt Lake (4-4-6) in the Western Conference standings.