Possible plea deal coming for Nibley man accused of having sex with teen boy at local motel

Booking photo for Brody Coates (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Attorneys are working on a possible plea agreement for Brody V. Coates, the 38-year-old Nibley man arrested in July for allegedly having sex with an underage boy at a local motel.

Coates participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with three counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; enticing a minor over the internet, a second-degree felony; and, furnishing alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Defense attorney Kevin Vander Werff told the court, prosecutors had given them a plea deal. Details were not disclosed. He asked for several weeks to review the offer with Coates.

Prosecutors claim Logan City police officers began investigating Coates after the alleged victim, who lives in Brigham City, reported engaging in sex acts with the suspect at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites.

The victim told officers, he met Coates through a social networking and online dating app. The two allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photographs of each other before agreeing to meet.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck granted attorneys time to review the plea deal. She ordered Coates to appear again in court Oct. 26.

Coates is currently out of jail on $70,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

