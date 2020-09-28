Gary Kay Thompson, 87, passed away at home, September 25, 2020, with his wife and family by his side.

Gary was born September 16, 1933 to Abraham Martin and Mabel Elizabeth (Larsen) Thompson in Georgetown, Idaho. He was the youngest of eight children.

Gary’s early education was at Georgetown Elementary and he graduated from Montpelier High School. He attended Idaho State University to obtain a welding certificate.

He met his wife, Ruth Teuscher, and they were married June 12, 1953 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho LDS Temple. They lived their entire married life in Georgetown.

Gary was a dairy/dry farmer working 1,200 acres and milking 120 cows at the peak of their dairy operation

He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints where he served in numerous callings and responsibilities. With his wife Ruth, they served a full time mission to the California Riverside area and 15 years as Temple workers in the Logan, Utah Temple.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years; his daughters, Jolene (Bill) Carter of Syracuse, Utah; Jan (Bill) Shirley of Georgetown, Idaho; Marti (Bret) Kunz of Montpelier, Idaho; Tamra Jenkins of Idaho Falls, Idaho and one son Syd (Kim) Thompson of Powell, Wyoming. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Thora, Thelda, Elma, VeNona; three brothers, Earl, Wayne and Darwin and one stillborn daughter.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00am at the Georgetown, Idaho LDS church with visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Schwab Mortuary and Friday morning October 2 from 9:30 – 10:45am at the LDS church in Georgetown prior to services.

Burial will be in the Georgetown Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.