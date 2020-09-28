April 25, 1929 – September 14, 2020 – (age 91)



Glenna Deen Jensen Illum, 91, passed from this life on September 14, 2020 in her daughter’s home in Orem, Utah.

Glenna was born April 25, 1929 to Leo Tarlof Jensen and Hazel Brooks Rose Jensen. Her first ten years were spent in Pocatello Valley, until her father died, and then the family moved to Malad, Idaho.

She married V. DeVere Illum on December 30, 1950. They made their home in St. John.

Family was important to Glenna and she loved when there were opportunities to gather together.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints and held many different callings throughout her life. Glenna enjoyed spending time at the temple.

Her favorite pastime was reading a good book. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilt maker and won many blue ribbons. Glenna often stated that her greatest accomplishment was renovating the St. John Cemetery. She lovingly served as the cemetery caretaker for many years.

She is survived by her children, Leo Terald (Gladys) Illum (Henderson, Nevada); Brad D. Illum (American Falls, Idaho); Delaine Illum Qawasmeh (Orem, Utah); Chris J. Illum (Malad, Idaho); 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, V. DeVere Illum; her son, Garth D. Illum; her parents, Leo Tarlof Jensen and Hazel Brooks Rose Jensen Jones; her siblings, Var ‘C Roberts, Marvin R. Jensen, Leo KayDell Jensen, and Rolene Gleed; and 4 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside remembrance was held at the St. John Cemetery.

