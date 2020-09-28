Green Canyon sees biggest gains in latest RPI standings

NORTH LOGAN – Green Canyon’s narrow 27-26 victory over Bear River in Tremonton on Friday helped move the Wolves five spots up the latest RPI standings and into the top 10 of the Utah High School Activities Association. The loss by the Bears dropped them two spots and now they’re on the outside of the top 10 at 11. Teams in the top 10 of the RPI rankings at the end of the season receive a first round bye in the state football playoffs. Even though the Bears have yet to win a game in Region 11, they are still ranked above Logan, who is 2-1 in region play.

Ridgeline slid one spot in this week’s rankings despite a big 52-22 win over Logan. The Riverhawks are now ranked 4th behind Snow Canyon (6-0) and Pine View (6-1). Despite the loss, Logan moved up one spot to #14. Sky View dominated in their historic rivalry game with Mountain Crest 29-0, but neither team moved in their rankings. Sky View remains the #1 team in 4A while Mountain Crest remains at #17.

Region 11 RPI Standings after Week 7:

#1 – Sky View (7-0, 3-0)

#4 – Ridgeline (6-1, 2-1)

#9 – Green Canyon (4-3, 2-1)

#11 – Bear River (3-4, 0-3)

#14 – Logan (3-4, 2-1)

#17 – Mountain Crest (1-6, 0-3)

In 5A, Box Elder’s three game winning streak has helped propel the Bees to #12. Box Elder (3-4, 3-0) has an opportunity to make it four in a row when they face winless Woods Cross (0-7, 0-3) on Friday.

In 2A, Rich (1-5, 1-2) is ranked #11 with a matchup on Friday versus #6 Enterprise (4-3, 3-1).

Region Schedule This Week:

Sky View vs Logan at 7 p.m. (broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. on 106.9 FM/1390 AM the FAN, on 102.1 FM/610 AM KVNU and streaming online here).

Green Canyon vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m. (broadcast begins at 6:45 on 100.9 Lite FM, on 104.5 The Ranch and streaming online here).

Mountain Crest vs Bear River at 7 p.m. (Mountain Crest broadcast coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 107.7 FM and streaming online here. Bear River broadcast coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and streaming online here).

Box Elder vs Woods Cross at 7 p.m.

Rich vs Enterprise at 4 p.m.

Preston (2-2) vs Sugar-Salem (4-0)

Malad (2-3, 1-0) at Aberdeen (3-1, 1-0)

West Side has a bye week

Bear Lake has a bye week