May 3, 1926 – September 26, 2020 (age 94)

Lela Haskell Alder, 94, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Born in Sublett, Idaho to Irvin and Clarissa Haskell, she was the middle child in a family of 4 boys and 3 girls.

She grew up loving and riding horses, sometimes riding her horse to school. She attended school in Sublett and Malta Idaho, graduating from Albion High School. There she played on the girls basketball team, being the smallest but fastest girl on the team.

In 1945, her family moved to Logan. She worked at the Woolworth store and later at the Bushnell Hospital in Brigham City where wounded soldiers would come.

She met her eternal companion and best friend, Dennis Alder, at a dance at The Dansante in Logan. Six months later, on December 5, 1946, they were married in the Logan temple. They raised 4 sons and 1 daughter and enjoyed dancing through life together for 68 wonderful years.

Lela loved being a stay at home mom. She kept a neat and orderly home. Home cooked meals were prepared every night and the smell of fresh bread baking was common. Every fall, she enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables from the garden. She sewed clothes for the family as well. Loving sports, she was there to watch children and grandchildren in anything they signed up for.

Square dancing was a favorite thing to do with Dennis. They would often be found on the square dance floor either dancing with the club they belonged to or Dennis calling the squares at parties and gatherings with Lela’s help and support. They gave the gift of dance to many people.

Lela loved going camping, especially trips to Lake Powell every summer. She enjoyed riding in the boat, watching family water ski and exploring the canyons on the lake.

Being faithful in the LDS church, she held many church callings, served in the temple and a six month mission at the Family History Center in the Logan Tabernacle.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and neighbor. We were blessed to have her love in our lives.

Children include Denice Alder, Kent (Donna) Alder, Ricky Alder, LaNea Loosle, Lee (Michele) Alder, Craig (Leslie) Alder and Scott (Cheryl) Alder.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, infant daughter Denice, infant son Ricky, her parents, brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank Legacy House for the loving care given to our mom for the past 21 months.

Services will take place Friday, October 2, 2020, beginning at 11:00am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah with a viewing prior from 9:30 – 10:30am. Services will be livestreamed and may be viewed here.

