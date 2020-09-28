Transient man pleads guilty to string of local thefts

Booking photo for Timothy D. Cook (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old transient man has confessed to a string of thefts at Utah State and will remain in jail. Timothy D. Cook accepted a plea agreement that could still send him to prison.

Cook participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, participating by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges against him.

Prosecutors told the court how Cook was originally arrested for trespassing in June. He fought with officers and lied about his identity while they tried to take him into custody.

Later in August, Cook broke into a USU vehicle on campus. He took several gas cards. He also stole multiple mountain bikes from students and tried again to escape from police when they arrested him.

The latest crime occurred in September when Cook shoplifted several items from a local department store. He used a stolen debit card to purchase the valuables.

Cook spoke only briefly during Monday’s hearing, telling the court he was “guilty.” He also asked if his family could continue looking for a drug rehabilitation facility for him to attend.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck previously ordered Cook to be held in jail without bail. She scheduled sentencing for Nov. 2.

