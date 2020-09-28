Utah averages 1,001 new COVID cases a day; it was 400 a day Sept. 1

By Sept. 1 Utah achieved a goal established by Governor Gary Herbert: to limit new coronavirus cases to no more than 400 a day.

Now, not even a full month later, that rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,001 a day as cases have spiked among young adults. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 14 percent.

The state health department’s COVID-19 report for Monday indicates 827 new positive cases drawn from a 24-hour period when 6,212 tests were administered across Utah.

Hospitalizations are down as of Monday with 167 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations are 3,757.

The Bear River Health Department report for Monday indicate 29 new cases in the district, 26 in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

There have been 3,351 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,762 in Cache County, 570 in Box Elder County and 19 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 2,675 are considered “recovered”. There are three patients from Cache County hospitalized in the district

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 71,442. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 54,530 are considered recovered. A total of 817,461 tests have been administered since March.

There have been 453 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is the same as Sunday.

The most recent report from Idaho indicates 40,501 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 460 COVID deaths with 121 positive tests in Franklin County, 42 positives in Bear Lake County and 26 in Oneida County.