December 11, 1943 – September 26, 2020 (age 76)

Byron Jensen Sessions Jr. was born December 11, 1943, in Provo Utah the son of Byron Jensen Sessions Sr. and Berniece Brown.

He is survived by his loving step-mother, Peggy Gudmundson (Gerald), his sister Patti Olsen (Ron), five children, Karen Westbrooks (Chris), Shelley Snyder (Jim), Heidi Preston (Codey), Darren Sessions (Nevada), and Byron “Jared” Sessions (Dena). Papa also leaves behind 16 amazing grandchildren and 2 beautiful great-grandsons – all of which he adored.

He was preceded in death by three children, Daniel, David and Jennifer, his Mom and Dad, a kind and loving step-mother, Jennie Mineer, and his siblings, Sharon, Carl, Billie Joe, Luke and Ron.

Byron was a beloved member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served joyfully in his many callings throughout his life. He loved traveling the United States and the world while he was enlisted in the United States Air Force on active duty and with his family and friends. He was a graduate of the LDS Seminary, an Eagle Scout, and attended Brigham Young University.

Family and friends are invited to meet at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 65 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah for his viewing on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and/or the funeral services, Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00am.

Graveside dedication will be at the Bountiful Cemetery directly after the funeral service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.