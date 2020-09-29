Former Logan man pleads not guilty to molesting teenage girl

Booking photo for Alejandro Gutierrezz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 47-year-old Logan man has pleaded “not guilty” to charges of sexually abusing a young girl more than nine years ago. Alejandro Z. Gutierrez entered his plea while attorneys explained they are working out a possible plea agreement.

Gutierrez was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He was previously bound over for trial on four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies.

Gutierrez was arrested in March after US Marshals located him in Mexico. He was extradited back to the state and booked into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest warrant, Gutierrez is suspected of molesting the then 13-year-old girl multiple times over the period of several years. The last time was at her home, when he allegedly climbed into her bed and sexually assaulted her in 2011.

Police report, the girl woke up her siblings, who then reported the incident to the children’s mother. They confronted Gutierrez, who claimed he was drunk and asleep at the time. He left the home before officers arrived and hadn’t been seen since.

In April 2011, a judge issued the no bail arrest warrant for Gutierrez after his car was found at the Salt Lake International Airport. At that time, police had suspected that he had fled the country, traveling back to Mexico.

During Monday’s arraignment, public defender Shannon Demler entered the pleas for his client. He said, he and prosecutors were working on a plea deal to resolve the case. He did not disclose any of the details about the offer but asked for time to work out the deal.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck granted attorneys more time. She scheduled a pretrial conference Oct. 26.

Gutierrez is being held in jail without bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

