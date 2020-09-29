Holly Gunther is atypical Democratic candidate

Democratic legislative candidate Holly Gunther of North Logan says she has nine children, two grandchildren, two dogs and one husband who just happens to be a Republican.

CACHE COUNTY – Having upset incumbent Utah Rep. Val Potter in the GOP primary in June, Republican Mike Petersen is the obvious frontrunner in the ongoing race for the District 3 seat in the Utah House of Representatives.

But Petersen is facing a totally atypical Democrat in the general election balloting in November.

Holly Gunther of North Logan is a transplanted Utahn, having been raised in Chicago. She is an alumna of Brigham Young University, a U.S. Army veteran and holds a Utah concealed carry pistol permit.

Like Petersen, she is a newcomer to politics, having previously devoted her time to raising nine children and various community activities.

If elected to the Utah House of Representatives, Gunter promises to be anything but a partisan Democrat.

“Our government is based on participation from everybody,” Gunther said during a candidate forum Tuesday sponsored by the Cache Chamber of Commerce. “There’s a place — and even a necessity — for us all to come together in public, respectfully disagree and still get things done.

“I can work well with people of different ideologies – just ask my husband, who is currently a Republican delegate for our area.”

Gunther’s personal ideology differs significantly from the current Democratic talking points.

Rather than unequivocal support to open borders, Gunther favors “ … compassionate (immigration) reform that keeps families together, protects American jobs, allows businesses to find needed employees and creates a simple path for legal residence that is necessary to keep the American dream a reality.”

Instead of advocating for an ever-growing laundry list of government hand-outs, Gunter believes that “ … a more self-reliant America is a stronger America … Honest pay for an honest day’s work creates a strong economy and enables self-reliant families.”

A focus on the sanctity of families is also part of Gunther’s agenda.

“We cannot, in good conscience, call ourselves ‘pro-family’,” she argues, “unless we are actively, practically and concretely looking out for the welfare of all families, regardless of their wealth, religion, skin color, gender, race, health or sexual orientation. We must all strengthen and help maintain families across the state as the fundamental units of society.”

The area of Cache County that Gunther is seeking to represent in the Legislature includes North Logan, Hyde Park, Smithfield, Richmond, Lewiston, Cove, Cache Junction, Amalga, Benson, Petersboro and Trenton.

Gunther and Petersen will face off in the November general election.