On Saturday, September 24, 2020, the Christensen Family lost a father, a son, a brother, a friend, and a great man. Mark L. Christensen I passed away unexpectedly of heart complications.

Mark was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on January 14,1958, to Nolan H. Christensen and Ruth E. (Vernon) Edstrom. He was the youngest son out of six siblings.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission. He had a passion for Hot Rods, Rock ‘N Roll, and the outdoors.

He loved, supported, and enjoyed every minute with the love of his life, his two children, and his grandchildren, Riley, Sydney, Skyler, Quinton, and Kendrick.

Mark is survived by the love of his life, Kathy Jackson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Mark L Christensen II of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Destini (Chris) Azevedo of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Craig N (Barbara) Christensen of Bothell, Washington; sisters, Joy (Kerry) Brower of Tremonton, Utah, Kathy (Michael) Howard of Newdale, Idaho, Charlene (Marcus) Jenkins of Everett, Washington, and Lorie (Rob) Matthews of Sun City, Arizona; and 5 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Nolan H. Christensen.

Friends, family and members of the community are invited to join the Christensen Family at 11:00am on Thursday, October 1, 2020, for a Celebration of Life Service at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 – 10:45am prior to services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.