Utah’s 7-day average grows again despite 694 cases Tuesday

The state health department reported 694 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, one of the lowest numbers in recent weeks, but the rolling seven-day average still grew to 1,012 new positives a day the last week.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is still high at 13.7 percent.

While there have been 821,864 people tested in Utah during the pandemic just 4,403 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations increased by 16 more than Monday with 183 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations are 3,807.

The Bear River Health Department report for Monday indicates 26 new cases in the district, 23 in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

There have been 3,377 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,785 in Cache County, 573 in Box Elder County and 19 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 2,686 are considered “recovered”. There is one patient from Cache County hospitalized in the district.

Utah legislators have admitted they have received communications from constituents calling for a special session in order to end the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency. There is a proposed resolution to end the current state of emergency and it would block Gov. Gary Herbert from declaring another one. Some conservative lawmakers say they disagreed with the state of emergency from the start.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 72,136. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 54,844 are considered recovered.

There have been 457 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is four more than Monday.

The most recent report from Idaho indicates 40,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 460 COVID deaths with 123 positive tests in Franklin County, 44 positives in Bear Lake County and 26 in Oneida County.