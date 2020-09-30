906 COVID positive cases Wednesday, more than a 3rd in Utah County

FILE - High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks. Teenage boy sitting at the school desk, looking away and thinking.

LOGAN – A Wednesday Department of Health report with 906 new coronavirus cases came on a day when 314 of those cases originated in Utah County. That means 35 percent of Wednesday’s positives came from a county with 20 percent of the state’s population, which is consistent with recent results.

The rolling seven-day average increased again, from 1,012 new positives Tuesday to 1,017 a day in Wednesday’s report. The new rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is still high at 13.6 percent.

Hospitalizations increased by 20 on Wednesday and now 203 Utahns are currently admitted with COVID-19. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations are 3,847.

The Bear River Health Department report for Monday indicates 21 new cases in the district: 18 in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

There have been 3,398 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,803 in Cache County, 576 in Box Elder County and 19 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 2,695 are considered “recovered”. There is one patient from Cache County hospitalized in the district.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 73,042. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 55,141 are considered recovered.

There have been 459 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is two more than Tuesday, although there were fewer COVID deaths in September (54) than any month since April.

There have been 829,970 people tested in Utah during the pandemic.

The most recent report from Idaho indicates 41,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 464 COVID deaths with 126 positive tests in Franklin County, 46 positives in Bear Lake County and 26 in Oneida County.