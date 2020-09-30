October 2, 1947 – September 29, 2020 (age 72)

Allen Lloyd Chatelain passed away on September 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.

He was born October 2, 1947 in Ogden Utah to Lloyd Dale and Elda Cooper Chatelain.

On July 28, 1967 he married Lana Florence, they had 2 children and later divorced. He married Annette Loftus on February 2, 1976 together they had 1 child.

Allen grew up in Syracuse, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High in 1966. He later joined the Air Force Reserves from 1966 to 1972. He started working in construction driving dump trucks for Smedly and later finished his career working at HAFB as a Jet Engine Mechanic.

Allen enjoyed camping, hunting, riding horses, and most of all working with his hands, doing leather and wood work. He was such a hard worker, always doing something in the yard, digging holes, riding his old lawn mower. Western’s and Oakland Raiders were some of his other loves. His favorite saying was ” GOOD HELL”… with a twang.

Survivors include his wife Annette; son Chad (Denise) Chatelain of Cedar City, Utah; daughters Shelly (Wade) Marshall of Minersville, Utah; Jennifer (Heath) Mote of Willard, Utah. Sister Carol (Lynn) Clifford of Frisco, Texas. He had 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul, and breat-grandson Jagger Wade Marshall.

Graveside services will be held on what would have been his 73rd birthday!! Friday October 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West, Syracuse, Utah. A viewing for friends and family will be from 11:00am – 12:30pm at the Syracuse Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 700 South 2500 West, Syracuse, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian program, or a Cancer Research or Treatment service.

