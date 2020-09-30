I, Darrell Lorin Johnson, was born December 29, 1931 in the beautiful, little, farming community of Paradise, Utah where I attended church and school and enjoyed a wonderful, happy childhood with my twelve brothers and sisters.

My Mother, Bertha Rawlins, and Father Palmer Bertina Johnson, who I loved and respected greatly, provided a happy home for all of us. I always enjoyed returning to Paradise and seeing those beautiful farmlands and reliving so many of the experiences I enjoyed as a boy. As I would leave, a feeling of rejuvenation would come over me, and I would go away with the spirit of peace.

I was fortunate to have twelve brothers and sisters – Esther (Delbert) Saltern, Lucille (Joseph) Yeates, Norma (Wendell) Thompson, Earl (Arlene) Johnson, Cleo (Earl) Knighton, Leda (Gordon) Sutherland, Keith (Muriel) Johnson, Vonda (Dean) Cheney, and Ray (Norma) Johnson, Paul Johnson, Betty (Therald) Quayle, Wesley (Marlene) Johnson. I was the tenth child in the family. All of my siblings have now passed away except the two youngest children, Wes and Betty. No one could have had better brothers and sisters than I had.

When I graduated from South Cache High School our country was at war in Korea and the draft was on. Because I would have been drafted in two days, I chose to enlist in the Air Force. I was immediately sent to San Antonio, Texas for Basic Training and then to Lockbourne Air Base in Columbus, Ohio, where I learned much and had some great experiences. I worked in the motor pool and had access to all the vehicles. A fellow airman and I found the names of all the Latter-Day Saints who were serving on the base and I was able to procure a bus which made it possible for us to go to church in Columbus, Ohio every Sunday.

After I was released from the Air Force I attended a church in Murray, Utah. Sitting next to my brother, Ray, I looked up and I saw a beautiful, dark-haired girl playing the organ. I was so struck by her that I turned to my brother and said, “I’m going to marry that girl.” My brother replied, “Oh, sure you are.” A couple of years later, I married Anna Laura Jensen Johnson on August 6, 1956, and we have had a wonderful marriage for sixty-four years. We have seven children – Lorin (Annette) Johnson, Layne (Kim) Johnson, Lynne (Mark) Maxfield, Laurie (Kevin) Maxfield, LeeAnn Johnson, Lisa Johnson, and LaRae (Henry) DeYoung. All wonderful children living good lives, and I’m very proud of all of them. From those seven children I have 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Of all the things that I will miss in this world it is my amazing wife and my wonderful family.

I loved the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was always active in it. I was privileged to be called as a Bishop for seven years and then a member of the High Council for another seven years. Along with these two callings I served in the scouting program, taught classes, gave talks, worked on many welfare projects, and served 5 missions with my wife by my side. One in Arkansas, another in Michigan, two separate missions at the Bishop’s storehouse, and two years as missionaries in the Murray West Stake Thirteenth Ward. I always tried to go the extra mile and do anything and everything I was asked to do. I worked many hours building our ward house on Nena Way in Murray – a building I loved and in which I felt so much at home.

Music has always been important in my life. When I was about twelve years old Mexican men would come and work on the farms in the area. At night they would sit around their campfires, play their guitars, and sing. I would walk quite a distance just to listen to their music, then when they finally went to bed I would walk home, in the dark, all by myself which was a little frightening. As I got older I bought a guitar and learned how to play it without any help from a teacher, and I have always been active in church music singing base in choirs or any part they needed in duets, quartets, or trios.

I was a concrete and building contractor by trade and owned my own business. I loved building. It was my occupation but more so a hobby for me. I always tried to be fair in my dealings with people and give them the best workmanship I could.

On my off time I loved being in “The Field” – a lovely park Anna Laura and I created which I loved and spent so many happy hours in.

I left this world and moved to another on the 24th of September, 2020.

My funeral will be held in “The Field” at 11 Wilson Avenue in Murray, Utah on Saturday the 3rd of October, 2020 at 11:00am. All are invited especially my immediate and extended family. My internment will be at the Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah. Due to the virus, please wear a mask.

We will not be having a luncheon.

