Dennis “Denny” H. Stimpson

He was born June 2, 1941 to his loving parents, Howard and Evelyn Stimpson.

Denny graduated from Weber High School in 1960 where he set many track records, some still standing today. After graduation he joined the US Army and served until 1966

He worked for DDO Ogden, later transferring to HAFB, retiring after 39 years of service.

Dad enjoyed anything to do with farming, being outdoors, woodworking, camping, boating, and especially horses and being around family. He loved to tinker around the house and buy gadgets off television. He was an active LDS member and loved doing temple work.

Dad, we hope you are galloping Dixie through rolling hills and tall grass with your sister. Give Grandma and Grandpa a hug. What a remarkable joy it will be to be whole again. As hard as it is to let you go we find peace in knowing you are out of pain and the harshness of this world and you are not alone. You will be missed.

He is survived by his sister’s Marie (Bill) Toone, Marilyn (Harold) Stone, son David Malan, and daughter’s Nanette (Derek) Olsen, Denilyn (Clint) Ormond, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We would like to give a special thanks to AFI Hospice, and Peterson Farms Assisted Living. They treated him with great respect. Thank you so much.