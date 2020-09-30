Hyrum City celebrates the completion of the Blacksmith Canyon Connector Trail 

Participants in the Blacksmith Canyon Connector Trail ribbon cutting Wednesday walk the newly completed asphalt gateway from Hyrum City to the canyons other trails Wednesday..

HYRUM – State, county and local officials, along with project partners, celebrated the completion of the Blacksmith Canyon Connector Trail with a ribbon cutting Wednesday. The Cache Chamber of Commerce and about 30 other people assembled at the mouth of Blacksmith Fork Canyon for the ceremony.

Finishing the Blacksmith Fork Connector Trail closes the gap between town and trail, neighborhood roads and scenic rivers. From the mouth of the canyon, people can use the newly laid asphalt Blacksmith Canyon Connector Trail to connect Hyrum City residents to the Blacksmith Fork River Trail, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, the historic Hyrum Power Company buildings, not to mention some world-class fishing access.

Ron Salveson, the Hyrum City administrator, said the trail has been on the city’s master plan for 20 years.

“The trail project heated up the last four or five years,” he said. “We appreciate all the help getting it done.”

He said the trail will go a long way to help the physical and mental health of the people in the community.

“The physical and mental health are tied together,” Salveson said. “If we keep doing these trails it can really help the residents of our community.”

Historically, there has always been a state highway connecting Hyrum neighborhoods and outdoor recreational opportunities up Blacksmith Fork Canyon, but for those wishing to walk, bike, or run to the canyon, the highway with no shoulder proved to be a barrier and safety concern.

Hyrum Mayor Stephanie Miller she was thrilled the new trail was completed.

“There was no safe place to walk except along the road,” she said. “Now, we have a safe trail that connects to our River Trail.”

Pitt Grewe, the director of the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, said he road his bicycle up that road and worried about his safety. He praised the county and Logan City for their commitment and work the county and cities are doing to incorporate a trail system for their communities.

“The state has allocated $16 million for projects like this,” he said. “And we want to use it on projects like this.”

Cache County Council member Barbara Tidwell said she had been up and down the road to Blacksmith Fork Canyon running the RAGNAR and the Heritage Day Race and the new trail will be safer for participants.

She said we are fortunate to have a trail system in our valley.

“A good trail system adds value to our community,” Tidwell said. “And this one is adding value to the people who live here.”

Carly Lanshce, who was hired in June as the new Cache County Regional Trail Coordinator, said the trail connection was made possible thanks to the partnerships with several agencies, including Cache County, Hyrum City, the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, the UDOT Transportation Alternatives Program, the Recreation Trails Program, private property owners, and the LeGrand Johnson Construction Company.

“The trail took a few years to complete and is about three quarters of a mile-long from top to bottom,” she said. “I think when more people discover the trail, it will be used quite a bit.”