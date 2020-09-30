Judge reduces legal fees after alleged false arrests in Utah

Written by Associated Press
September 30, 2020
Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoatasi Fox. Images courtesy of Idaho State University Bengals.

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — A northwestern Utah county must pay $135,200 in attorney fees for the alleged false arrests of two Black men after a federal judge reduced the original amount owed by Box Elder County by about $90,000.

The Standard-Examiner reported that Judge Dale Kimball’s Sept. 10 ruling stems from the December 2016 arrests of Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoa Fox, Idaho State University student-athletes.

Fox and McFarlin filed a lawsuit in 2018 claiming they were the victims of false arrest and other civil rights violations. Attorneys for the county filed motions to overturn the $225,600 claim.

Private attorney R. Blake Hamilton argued the county’s case.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.