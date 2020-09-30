December 28, 1952 – September 26, 2020 (age 67)

A valiant spirit, one of the jewels of our Heavenly Father was called home on September 26, 2020. Julene Bodily Kowallis passed away surrounded by family. She was a loving wife, sister, and aunt.

She was born on December 28, 1952 in Preston, Idaho and grew up in a family of three sisters (Sharon, Marilyn, and Kristi) and one brother, Scott.

She graduated from Preston High School. She worked for Foss Drug and First Security Bank, then later Deseret Book and the Internal Revenue Service in Ogden.

She married David Steed Kowallis on September 17, 1988. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on October 28, 1989.

She lived most of her married life in Syracuse, Utah where she made lifelong friends. She and David retired in Smithfield and have right away felt at home.

Julene had many loves that developed her talents and gifts including music, gardening, cooking, and handwork.

She served in the primary and young women organizations in various positions as a teacher, leader, and pianist. However, her greatest talent was with music, always seen playing for the young people of the church. Julene greatly loved the Savior and His church and was an exemplary visiting/ministering sister.

Her family was her greatest treasure. She always enjoyed going back to her hometown of Preston for Memorial Day gatherings, rodeo weekend, and any other family celebrations. Her nieces and nephews always felt so welcomed by her and loved receiving her homemade treats when they visited her.

Julene is survived by her husband David and sisters Marilyn (Leon) Priestley and Kristi (Grant) Ziegler. She was preceded in death by both parents, George C. Bodily Jr. and Elsie Kidd Bodily, brother Scott C. Bodily and sister Sharon Derricott.

Funeral services will be held at the Smithfield LDS Church, 640 North 200 East, Smithfield, Utah on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Friends may call at the church on Friday, October 2 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Saturday from 11:00 – 11:45am at the church prior to the funeral services. Interment will be held at the Smithfield Cemetery.

The family expresses appreciation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, all other friends and family who provide her with care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.