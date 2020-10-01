1,008 new cases in Utah; Gov. Herbert says surges aren’t unique to Utah

Gov. GaryHerbert listens to a question from a member of the media during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY – With another 1,008 new coronavirus cases Thursday the surge continues in Utah.

Gov. Gary Herbert said at his weekly coronavirus news conference that after two days meeting with officials in Washington, D.C. he learned the surges and the challenge we are seeing are not unique to Utah.

“It’s happening in a variety of different states, different locations. It’s like everybody is taking their turn,” Herbert said Thursday. “So, we’re not in a unique situation, it’s still frustrating for all of us, I’m sure, as we see these spikes that are taking place.

“I know Gov. Cuomo said just a few days ago we shouldn’t be too surprised as he sees rising cases in New York because now kids are going back to school and starting to gather more together and having more indoor contact.”

The governor said regarding a vaccine, he learned the last couple of days it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” and that the current all-hands-on-deck effort will lead to a vaccine in the near future. Thursday Utah’s rolling seven-day average of positive tests dipped below 1,000 (987) while the new rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is still high at 13.6 percent.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state’s Thursday report held steady at 201. The last seven days an average of 186 patients have been hospitalized. From the beginning of the outbreak, total total hospitalizations are now 3,882. As of Thursday 69.9 percent of the state’s intensive care units are occupied. The state’s goal is to keep that number under 85 percent.

The total number of positive cases detected since early-March in Utah has grown to 74,050. Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak, 55,510 are considered recovered.

There have been 459 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is the same as Wednesday, although there were fewer COVID deaths in September (54) than any month since April.

There have been 836,218 people tested in Utah during the pandemic.

The most recent report from Idaho indicates 42,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 469 COVID deaths with 129 positive tests in Franklin County, 46 positives in Bear Lake County and 26 in Oneida County.