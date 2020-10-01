Common Ground annual gala goes virtual with dinner to go

From cgadventures.org

LOGAN — Many events have either been cancelled or scaled back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Others have gone virtual and that is the case with this year’s Reach for the Stars – the annual auction and dinner for Common Ground Outdoor Adventures.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Common Ground Executive Director Sammie McFarlane talked about this year’s event which will be held next Thursday, October 8th.

“We have an event going on, a curbside dinner pick-up at the Logan Country Club. I’ll be there thanking our supporters as they come through and take a nice dinner that Off-Premise Catering has prepared. Then we’ll have our Online Auction which is well-known in the valley, we have all kinds of donations from local companies and outdoor gear manufacturers, trips, we have dinners. Things like that all set up for bidding online,” she explained.

McFarlane said the pandemic has changed how they work with their clients.

“We turned a switch really quickly, which was great. Our staff quickly learned how to do things online. The population that we serve can be one that is super vulnerable, so they are vulnerable to the virus and then also vulnerable to being socially isolated.

“So we’ve been hosting monthly get togethers with online meetings so that friends can still chat and they can talk with the staff. We’ve also been doing everything from yoga to exercise classes to crafts online.”

McFarland said Common Ground is in its 27th year of operation locally providing adaptive outdoor recreation for individuals with disabilities of all ages.

“You may have seen us on the slopes at Beaver Mountain with the adaptive skis. We have some really adaptive bikes, we take people out, we go on camping trips and canoeing, just anything outdoors. We like to make sure that everybody has opportunity to get out and experience those activities.”

They are asking that those planning on attending Reach for the Stars to RSVP by Monday afternoon. You can email sammie@cgadventures.org or call (435) 512-0966 and check their website cgadventures.org for more information.