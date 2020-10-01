Countywide fall clean-up program to begin Oct. 5

The Logan City Environmental Department will begin servicing green waste drop sites in 16 Cache Valley communities on Oct. 5.

LOGAN – City officials in Logan have announced that their annual fall clean-up effort will take place between Oct. 5 and Nov. 1.

The Logan Environmental Department will be placing dumpsters at community drop site locations throughout Cache County starting Oct. 5, according to spokesperson Emily Malik.

Malik added that residents can still bring waste to the Logan City Green Waste Facility located at 153 North, 1400 West for free. That facility is open year-round Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The community drop site locations are at the Post Office (150 East 100 North) in Clarkston; at the City Maintenance Shed (220 West 3700 North) in Hyde Park; at the East Park (700 East Main) in Hyrum; at the Fairgrounds (100 East 35 South) in Lewiston; at the Logan Landfill (200 North 1400 West) in Logan; at the City Hall (510 East 300 South) in Millville; in a vacant lot at 100 South 200 East in Newton; in a vacant lot at 3390 South 1200 West in Nibley; by the City Maintenance Shed west of Elk Ridge Park (950 East 2500 North) in North Logan; at the City Shed Park (155 West 9000 South) in Paradise; at Von’s Park (350 East Center St.) in Providence; in a vacant lot at Stewart Hill Dr. and 800 East in River Heights; at Forester Acres (100 South 800 West) in Smithfield; in a field area west of IFA (235 West Main St.) in Trenton; and northwest of the City Cemetery (500 North 300 East) in Wellsville.

Green waste can also be deposited at the Black & White Days Building in Richmond on Wednesdays from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside green waste collection service is also available for residents in Hyde Park, Hyrum, Millville, Nibley, Logan, North Logan, Providence, River Heights, Smithfield and Wellsville. That service is provided for $5 per month and curbside waste containers are emptied weekly from Mar. 23 through Nov. 20.

Malik added that residents with questions about the fall green waste clean-up program should call 435-716-9792.