Mountain West announces 2020 football schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday. Subject to approval from state, county and local officials, the 8-game schedule will begin on Saturday, Oct. 24. The top two teams with the highest Conference winning percentage will face off in the MW Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19. The schedule is comprised of 46 Conference matchups playing out over nine weeks with no divisional delineation.

“We are excited to get our student-athletes back on the football field this fall,” said Commissioner Craig Thompson. “The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered. Inasmuch as the season begins with an uneven number of Conference games, and the possibility exists additional games may be lost to COVID-19 challenges, the procedures for determining the participants in and location for the MW Football Championship Game were adapted to accommodate a range of outcomes in as equitable a fashion as possible.”

Today’s release represents the first phase in the 2020 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of several games to Thursdays and Fridays. Additional announcements on television selections will be made in the near future. All games the first week will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The 2020 MW football membership includes Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawai‘i, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San José State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming.

2020 Mountain West Football Schedule

Saturday, October 3

Navy at Air Force

Saturday, October 24

Air Force at San José State*

Hawai’i at Fresno State*

New Mexico at Colorado State*

UNLV at San Diego State*

Utah State at Boise State*

Wyoming at Nevada*

Saturday, October 31

Boise State at Air Force*

Colorado State at Fresno State*

Hawai’i at Wyoming*

Nevada at UNLV*

San José State at New Mexico*

San Diego State at Utah State*

Saturday, November 7

Air Force at Army

BYU at Boise State

Fresno State at UNLV*

New Mexico at Hawai’i*

San José State at San Diego State*

Utah State at Nevada*

Wyoming at Colorado State*

Saturday, November 14

Air Force at Wyoming*

Colorado State at Boise State*

Fresno State at Utah State*

Hawai’i at San Diego State*

Nevada at New Mexico*

UNLV at San José State*

Saturday, November 21

Boise State at Hawai’i*

New Mexico at Air Force*

San Diego State at Nevada*

San José State at Fresno State*

UNLV at Colorado State*

Utah State at Wyoming*

Saturday, November 28

Colorado State at Air Force*

Nevada at Hawai’i*

New Mexico at Utah State*

San Diego State at Fresno State*

San José State at Boise State*

Wyoming at UNLV*

Saturday, December 5

Air Force at Utah State*

Boise State at UNLV*

Colorado State at San Diego State*

Fresno State at Nevada*

Hawai’i at San José State*

Wyoming at New Mexico*

Saturday, December 12

Boise State at Wyoming*

Fresno State at New Mexico*

Nevada at San José State*

San Diego State vs TBA

UNLV at Hawai’i*

Utah State at Colorado State*

Saturday, December 19

Mountain West Championship Game

*Mountain West game

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the team with the highest win percentage in Conference games only.

All dates and times are local to site and are subject to change. All games are subject to state, county and local approvals.