COWBOY POETRY: Saddle Shop Memories

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

Each wintertime, when it was snowing, same time every year. We organized our saddle shop and fixed up all the gear.

I’d throw some kindling in stove. It seemed no time at all. The room and saddles warmed right up. Our shop was very small.

We laced the saddle tie down straps. Each horn was wrapped and glued. One saddle required stirrups where a porcupine had chewed.

Some bridles needed reins and then we buckled on chin straps. But every bridle got repaired from piles of leather scraps.

My father did the leather work. I kept him company. He taught me how to save and said, “This leather sure ain’t free.”

I quizzed him ‘bout the leather scraps, “We didn’t pay a dime? The pile of rawhide leather strips has been there for some time.”

I could see him start to think. For sure I knew what he would say. I’d heard it many times before. “Somebody’s gotta pay.”

He said, “There’s no such thing as free. Someone has paid the price. Those scraps at one time were brand new. Now, maybe not so nice.

“But we’ll use them till they’re all worn out. We don’t throw things away. If there’s one dime’s worth left in them, they’re good for another day.”

And then he said, “There’s no free lunch. If someone says it’s free. Remember son, somebody pays, and it’s usually you and me.

“We work for every dime we get. Don’t look for that handout. And if there isn’t money, then I guess we do without.”

The same thing happened every year, while in the saddle shop. I learned to work for what I got. I’ll never choose to stop.

So, when I’m finished with a ride and toss a bale of hay. I think about my father ‘cuz we sure ‘nuff had to pay.

And when I slip the bridle off before he gets to munch. I look him in the eye and say, “Hey horse. There’s no free lunch.”